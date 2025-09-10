Cotton, Corn and Hay video from Grasstime

Those who follow bluegrass closely will know of Kristy Cox & Grasstime, the Australian born bluegrass singer/songwriter and her touring band. But did you know that Grasstime also tours and records on their own, i.e., without Kristy?

Well, they do, with her enthusiastic support, and they have released a single last week, Cotton Corn and Hay. It was written by Bob Minner and Thomm Jutz, and sung by Grasstime bandleader Robbie Morris.

Backing up a bit, Grasstime has been around for some ten years now, serving as one of the house bands at Kix Brooks’ Arrington Vineyards winery in Nashville. Morris is the sole original member of the group, which has experienced a good many personnel changes over the years as most bands do. In fact, Cox hired them on as her road band as an intact unit.

Robbie is very excited about their current lineup, and the fact that they have a new album on the way with New Day Records, which Kristy produced.

Cotton, Corn and Hay is the debut single from that project, which Morris says recalls his own childhood.

“I grew up in small farming towns. From the first time I heard Cotton, Corn and Hay, this song took me right back to growing up in my small-town farming communities of Dublin, Virginia, and Farmington, Missouri. I have so many incredible memories, family, and friends that came from multi-generational family farmers.

Farming is not an easy job, so I could only imagine being a parent and wondering if my own children would continue down that path.

We also have a music video for this song that captured these feelings perfectly.”

Also seen in the video are Grasstime members Allan Sanders on banjo, Ellie Hakanson on fiddle, and Cody Tinnin on bass. Kristy Cox features on harmony vocals as does Thomas Cassell on mandolin.

Have a look/listen.

Cotton, Corn and Hay is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.