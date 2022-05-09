Correct Me If I’m Right from Jimmy Yeary

Skip to content
Jimmy Yeary has made quite a splash in bluegrass music this past year, something he had hoped for as a youngster playing with his family band in Ohio. But a successful career writing country music had kept him away from the limelight for many years, something now being addressed with a third single from his upcoming debut album with RBR Entertainment.
A natural bluegrass singer, Yeary has been busy of late composing hits for top country and bluegrass artists, six of them going to #1. A few are listed below.
George Strait –
Cold Beer and Conversation Randy Travis –
Day One Tim Magraw –
I Called Momma Balsam Range –
Richest Man Joe Diffie –
In Another World and If I Lost Her Kenny Chesney –
Till It’s Gone Kenny Chesney/David Lee Murphy –
Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Sammy Shelor –
I’m On To You Dan Tyminski –
I Wish I Didn’t Like the Rain Rascal Flatts –
Why Wait Martina Mcbride –
I’m Gonna Love You Through It Blake Shelton –
Can’t Afford Not To Billy Droze –
When I Get Over You and When Daddy Drank Jake Owen –
Anywhere With You Lee Brice –
I Drive Your Truck
Close to two dozen others have been recorded by The Isaacs, a family Jimmy has married in to. He and Sonya Isaacs were wed in 2009, and are raising their three children in Nashville.
It is now bluegrass time for Jimmy Yeary, cutting his original songs with RBR, a label co-founded by his friend, Billy Droze.
Their latest single is a clever number written with Tony Martin and Tom Shapiro,
, that takes a witty look at a relationship headed for the end. Jimmy sings the lead supported by Scott Vestal on banjo, Jason Roller on guitar, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, James Seliga on mandolin, Tom Crouch on fiddle, and Greg Martin on bass. Swift and Mike Rogers add harmony vocals. Correct Me If I’m Right
Jimmy wrote this one to pitch to country artists, and it had been released before by Kevin Denny as the B-Side to
That’s Just Jessie. He shared a few words about its genesis, some years back.
“I was writing with Tom Shapiro and Tony Martin. I was a nervous wreck because I didn’t have any ideas, and they’ve had hundreds of cuts, and at the time I had only had one, maybe two. It just so happens, that I had on a napkin, that I’ve kept since my senior year in high school, a complete chorus and melody with a twist on an old cliche ‘correct me if I’m wrong.’ Once we got started, the song came together in about 2 hours.
I was looking for a song to release as my third single. Something with intelligent lyrics or a brain twister and this song came to mind. Using the original signature lick from the original demo is something that I love about this single as well. It just sounds fresh.”
Have a listen…
Correct Me If I’m Wrong is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
