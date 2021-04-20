Copper Mountain Records launches in West Virginia

From the hills and hollers of West Virginia comes a new record label.

Copper Mountain Records was launched by Jerry Andrews and Kathy Wigman Lesnock. The two have made their presence known in the world of bluegrass and traditional music as the principals behind Crandall Creek. The West Virginia-based band’s 2020 album, Headed South, received critical acclaim for its collection of original bluegrass, with traditional and Gospel songs. They have also distinguished themselves for the band’s commitment to donate a portion of everything they earn to charitable causes.

“Crandall Creek has grown steadily since its inception in 2015,” Jerry and Kathy said in a joint statement. “We decided to start Copper Mountain Records to create a place where we can explore in our expanding opportunities, and have the flexibility to explore new projects and opportunities.”

Andrews and Lesnock have partnered with Jamie Peck Productions of Wheeling, WV, to record and produce Crandall Creek. Jamie’s recently remodeled studio offers a full menu of professional audio services.

Crandall Creek is currently in the studio working on its next album with Jamie. Artwork for the record is being designed by newest member, vocalist Abby Latocha.

Work on the new label’s website, along with other information, is under construction. More to come.