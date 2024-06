Young dancer at the 2024 Mount Airy Fiddlers’ Convention – photo © G Nicholas Hancock

Many people showed up this year to participate in bluegrass and old-time individual instrument competitions at the 2024 Mount Airy Fiddlers’ Convention at the Veterans’ Memorial Park in Mount Airy, NC.

Nicholas Hancock was on hand Saturday to photograph many of them as they participated in the events, and has sent a mega-sized gallery for us to share.