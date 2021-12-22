Congratulations Wyatt and Charity!

Wyatt Harman, bass player with Zach Top and Modern Tradition and That Dalton Gang, was wed on November 27 to Charity Ross, following a two year engagement.

The wedding was held at the beautiful historic Arcadia Valley Academy in Ironton, Missouri. The buildings there have a deep history including serving as a hospital during the Civil War when the Battle of Pilot Knob was taking place.

The groom’s grandpa was his best man and the bride’s grandmother was her Matron of Honor.

The happy couple met at a bluegrass festival when she was 13 and he was 16. Wyatt was playing bass with his parents, Bull and Tammy Harman’s, band. Charity also plays bluegrass on fiddle, guitar, and bass, and sings as well.

Members of the wedding party performed during the ceremony, with the groom joining in. Zach Top sang an original song of his, There’s the Sun, There’s the Moon, and Wyatt, Zion Napier, and Tristin Baker did the Dan Tyminski/Ronnie Bowman song, Perfect Love. Wyatt, Zach, and Zion perform together as Modern Tradition. They previously were in the the 2017 SPBGMA Band Contest winner, Mashtag.

During the reception, Charity sang with That Dalton Gang with her new husband on bass. It was definitely a bluegrass affair.

Wyatt is a history teacher Florissant, Missouri, where Charity teaches preschool as well. The newlyweds spent eight days in Hawaii for their honeymoon and, of course, visited the Pearl Harbor memorial.

They are renting a cottage on a horse boarding farm just three miles from Florissant, near St. Louis.

Congratulations and best of luck to Charity and Wyatt!