Congratulations Wayne and Pamela!

What could be lovelier than a fall bluegrass wedding? But this one comes with a twist – the bride and groom are about to celebrate their tenth grandchild between them!
Wayne Taylor, former leader of US Navy Band Country Current, and currently his own group, Appaloosa, married his childhood sweetheart, Pamela Abee, in a small ceremony on October 10 at their home in Maiden, NC.
Taylor tells us that he and Pamela have known each other since elementary school, and graduated high school together, so he looked her up when he moved back to the old hometown.
“We were both previously married, and raised families of our own. I left Maiden in 1974 and spent 20 plus years in the Navy. When I came back home, I knew that Pam was living in the area so I invited her to go have a milk shake. We went out to lunch in Valle Crucis, NC. We’ve been together ever since.”
What a lovely story. Best wishes to the happy couple!
Wayne said that it’s his daughter who is expecting a child in December, so there will be plenty to celebrate come Christmas.
Congratulations and best wishes to Pamela and Wayne!
