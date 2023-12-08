Tyler White, fiddler with Breaking Grass, and Mallory Turner were married yesterday (12/7) on the island of St. Lucia.

The small, private ceremony was held at Sandals Grand St Lucian Resort. Talk about a destination wedding!

The couple met through friends about ten years ago, and while Mallory is not a musician, she loves bluegrass, especially Breaking Grass, where Tyler has been on board since the band’s inception in 2007.

They will make their home in Booneville, Mississippi, where a local reception for the newlyweds will be hosted upon their return from the Caribbean on December 16.

Congratulations Tyler and Mallory!