Congratulations Tom Mindte and Patuxent Music for 40 years!

Maryland’s Tom Mindte is celebrating 40 years with his record company, Patuxent Music. These past four decades he has recorded in his studio and released on his label some terrific music, much of it unlikely to have seen the light of day absent his involvement. In that number have been a good number of musicians featured years before they became prominent, and not a few legends.

His passion throughout has been music of interest and quality, and he has invested time and resources into dozens of artists who would not have attracted the attention of labels looking to the bottom line.

In celebration of this milestone, Tom has put together this video with images and video clips from most of those sessions.

Mindte also provided this list of people appearing in the video:

Tom Mindte

Bryan Mindte

Joe Meadows

Emblem

Keegan Corbey

Danny Bentley

Patrick Greaney

Patuxent Partners

Victoria McMullen

Bryan Deere

Jack Leiderman

Mark Delaney

Jordan Tice

Warner Williams

Jay Summerour

Andy Martin

Eric Rhodes

Eleanor Ellis

Pearl Bailes

Tom Cox

Joel Bailes

Jeremy Stephens

Mike Baytop

Rick Franklin

Ericka Ovette

Ruby Hayes

Paul Pieper

Chuck Redd

Mark Dorman

Herb Smith

Kenny Rittenhouse

Danny Knicely

Nate Leath

Kimberly Fraser

Nat Smith

Mantis Greenhouse

Nate White

Merasi Troupe

Noam Pikelny

Casey Driessen

Andy Hall

Mark Schatz

Alex Hargreaves

Tatiana Hargreaves

Emma Beaton

Jessie Baker

Dudley Connell

Michael Cleveland

David McLaughlin

Marshall Wilborn

Angelica Grim

Darren Beachley

Mike Auldridge

Norman Wright

Tom Gray

Brennen Ernst

Rusty Mason

Robert Redd

Steve Larrance

Ralph Gordon

Larry Coryell

John Colianni

Russ Carson

Dominick Leslie

Jake Stargel Patrick McAvinue

Jared Gulliford

Taylor Baker

Ethan Hughes

Nate Grower

Sav Sankaran

Frank Wakefield

Tom Ewing

Bryan McDowell

Cory Piatt

Michael G. Stewart

Danny Paisley

Doug Meek

Eric Troutman

Mikey Ambrosino

Russ Hooper

Al Jones

Billy Hurt, Jr.

Robert Montgomery

C.J. Lewandowski

Kark Shiflett

Victor Furtado

Paul Brown

Randy Barrett

Keith Arneson

Joe Hermann

Doug McKelway

Kevin Church

Dick Smith

Bill Emerson

Fred Geiger

Scott Walker

John Brunschwyler

Reed Martin

Daniel Greeson

Pete Kuylendall

Tom Morgan

Justin Lees

Joshua Palmer

Ben Somerville

The Moon Trotters

Luke Barnhill

Isabella Gorman

Lauren Wasmund

Jan Knutson

Tommy Cecil

Billy Puckett

Paul Anastasio

Frank Maloy

Robbie Benzing

Corrina Rose Logston

Kurt Stephenson

Casey Campbell

P. J. George

Molly Rose Band

Lynwood Lunsford

Mark Hudson

David Lewis

Gary Baird

Eli Wildman

Aila Wildman

Andrew Vogts

Mark Puryear

Mason Via

Paramount Jazz Orchestra

Marv Reitz

Big Howdy Bluegrass Band

Ira Gitlin

Dede Wyland

Tom McLaughlin

Billy Baker

Carroll Swam

Stefan Custodi

Dee Gunter

Danny Stuckeenschneider

Stephen Wade

Alex Lacquement

Zan McLeod

Jeff Scroggins

Tristan Scroggins

Greg Blake

Ellie Hakanson

Scott Vestal

Stu Geisbert

Willie Marschner

Five Mile Mountain Road

Danny Bureau

Seth Boyd

Caleb Duke Erickson

J. C. Radford

Esther Haynes

Sam Atkins

Eddie Ray Buzzini

Congratulations Tom and Patuxent Music!