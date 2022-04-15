Congratulations Theo and Paige!

Skip to content
Theo McMillan, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter with
Theo & Brenna, and Paige Park, were married on April 10 in Nashville. Paige is a fiddler and works at The Violin Shop there in town.
Their wedding was hosted at the Scarritt Bennett Center, in the Wightman Chapel, with a reception following at The Station Inn, where the couple first met six years ago at a Sunday night jam. They had played together on gigs, and remained friends for five years, until they started dating in 2021.
Of course there was music at the reception. Mo Pitney and his wife Emily sang, as did Emily Otteson. Theo and his sister, Brenna, also played one for the wedding guests.
They both look lovely, and Brenna tells us it was a wonderful day.
Many congratulations, and best of luck to Paige and Theo!
