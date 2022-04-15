Congratulations Theo and Paige!

Posted on by John Lawless

Theo McMillan, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter with Theo & Brenna, and Paige Park, were married on April 10 in Nashville. Paige is a fiddler and works at The Violin Shop there in town.

Their wedding was hosted at the Scarritt Bennett Center, in the Wightman Chapel, with a reception following at The Station Inn, where the couple first met six years ago at a Sunday night jam. They had played together on gigs, and remained friends for five years, until they started dating in 2021.

Of course there was music at the reception. Mo Pitney and his wife Emily sang, as did Emily Otteson. Theo and his sister, Brenna, also played one for the wedding guests.

They both look lovely, and Brenna tells us it was a wonderful day.

Many congratulations, and best of luck to Paige and Theo!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today