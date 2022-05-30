Congratulations Summer and Chace!

On May 28, Summer Brooke McMahan, vocalist with Mountain Faith Band and Summer & Bray, was married to Chace Morgan in North Carolina.

The ceremony was held at the Old Mater Farm in Sylva, NC where Summer’s family offers revivals and prayer services on a regular basis.

They were married to the song Each Passing Day, written by Michael Ramsey, which Mountain Faith recorded for their 2014 album, Blue. Ramsey wrote it for his wife some years ago.

Following the wedding, Mountain Faith reunited for a jam during the reception. Summer participated wearing her gown.

Chace is not a musician, offering Summer some respite from the chaos of that life. He works at Western Carolina University.

She tells us, “You would love Chace. Everybody does!”

The bride and groom are currently honeymooning at Glacier National Park in Montana, and will reside in Sylva upon their return.

Many congratulations Chace and Summer!