Congratulations Stephen and Haley!

Stephen Burwell, fiddler with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and Haley Rhea were married on Saturday, September 18 at Foothills Farm in Cosby, TN.

The late afternoon wedding had been scheduled as an outdoor affair, but heavy rain and soggy ground forced a change of plans.

Far from ruining their day, Stephen said that things turned out to exceed their earlier expectations.

“Last minute, family and friends moved everything inside, and it wound up being even better than we could’ve imagined. I would say it was a very intimate wedding. We had fun dancing, music, food, and most of all the people there dearest to us to celebrate! Haley and I both wanted a ceremony and reception that honored the Lord. I think we were blessed to have that and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

He even played his fiddle as Haley walked down the aisle.

Though Haley is not a musician – she is a hair stylist and makeup artist – Stephen says she is a big supporter of his music, and even tolerates hearing him sing. But she did not ask him to sing at their wedding.

The newlyweds will make their home in Nashville.

Congratulations and best wishes to Stephen and Haley!