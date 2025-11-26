Congratulations Samantha and Josh!

Samantha and Josh Berry on their wedding day (11/22/25) – photo © Shelby Lynn Photography

Samantha Snyder, former fiddler and vocalist with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, and Josh Berry, former bass player with Appalachian Road Show, were married this past weekend in North Carolina.

Their wedding was held November 22 at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Morganton, NC, which is their home church. Samantha tells us that since they are both musicians, singers, and songwriters, they performed a “first song” at their reception, in lieu of a first dance. That was followed by a jam session with their friends.

She also said that while they are both off the road now while they get settled in, they do play churches and revivals in the area, and are doing some songwriting with The Contenders. But the newlyweds do plan to be back to the music circuit soon.

That is certainly great news.

A lot of bluegrass fans will also remember Samantha from performing with her family group, The Snyder Family, alongside her brother, guitar master Zeb Snyder, now with Appalachian Road Show.

Many congratulations to Samantha and Josh!