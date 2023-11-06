Congratulations Sally and Matthew Ziesing!

Sally and Matthew Ziesing celebrated their marriage on November 2 in Sevierville, TN. Sally is the guitarist and vocalist with US Navy Band Country Current, and the daughter of Rhonda Vincent. Matthew is the former mandolinist with the Little Roy & Lizzy Show.

The couple was actually married this past January, and held this ceremony on the 2nd so that family and friends could be included. They are expecting their first child, Faye Monroe, in February.

Congratulations to Sally and Matthew in all respects!

Matthew and Sally Ziesing making their first entrance as a married couple (11/2/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Victoria Vincent, cousin to Sally, giving a belly-hug (11/2/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Lily Vincent, cousin to Sally, gets a selfie with the newlyweds (11/2/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Matthew and Sally Ziesing (11/2/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Grandmother Carolyn Vincent, Sally Ziesing, and her mom, Rhonda Vincent (11/2/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Matthew and Sally Ziesing (11/2/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Herb Sandker, Rhonda Vincent, Sally Ziesing and Matthew Ziesing (11/2/23) - photo © Jeromie Stephens

