Congratulations Sally and Matthew Ziesing!

Sally and Matthew Ziesing celebrated their marriage on November 2 in Sevierville, TN. Sally is the guitarist and vocalist with US Navy Band Country Current, and the daughter of Rhonda Vincent. Matthew is the former mandolinist with the Little Roy & Lizzy Show.

The couple was actually married this past January, and held this ceremony on the 2nd so that family and friends could be included. They are expecting their first child, Faye Monroe, in February.

Congratulations to Sally and Matthew in all respects!