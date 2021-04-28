Congratulations Melody and Geoffrey!

Another happy bluegrass union has occurred. Melody Williamson, lead vocalist and fiddler in her family’s Nashville-based band, Williamson Branch, and Geoffrey Keyes, sound engineer with Morganton, NC’s Blue Ridge Sound, were wed on April 11. The ceremony took place in Cookeville, TN, in the chapel at Lanes’ Bend. Music was provided by Carley Arrowood, Daniel Thrailkill, and Drew Grounds.

The couple composed their own vows. Geoffrey pledged to always listen to and enjoy Melody’s songs, and she promised to always admire Geoffrey’s projects.

“It’s such a privilege to learn how to love and be loved. As products of two, strong, God-centered marriages, Geoffrey and I have a tradition to carry. We are proud to share the joyful news of our commitment with the world! Geoffrey is the most selfless, creative, and vivacious person I’ve ever met. He’s gonna make the best husband – y’all should be jealous!” Melody shared.

Geoffrey added, “Melody is my perfect balance, my beautiful songbird, my friend, confidant, and focus. Her smile and laughter brightens every day. It’s so exciting to begin our life together.”

The musical pair met at Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver’s Bluegrass Festival in Denton, NC. The venue is apparently fertile ground for meeting your significant other as several other bluegrass couples have recently acknowledged (Stephen Burwell/Haley Rhea, Katie Springer/Austin Koerner).

Six months later, Melody and Geoffrey went on their first date to a restaurant in Nashville. Afterward, they walked in a nearby park. Melody’s new shoes gave her blisters. To relieve her discomfort, Geoffrey carried her shoes while Melody walked barefoot. According to the bride, “I’ve been walking on air ever since.”

The couple appeared together in a Williamson Branch video in 2019, Blue Moon Over Texas.

After almost three years of dating, Geoffrey and Melody became engaged on August 13, 2020. Some good things did happen that year!

Melody elaborated on the proposal. “Geoffrey surprised me by taking me to a gazebo that he had decorated in curtains, lights, and candles. The whole thing was breathtaking. We ate dinner inside and we danced. After dessert (cheesecake, yum!), he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him, and I said….YES, I WILL MARRY YOU! After that, I just giggled for three days.”

The happy couple honeymooned in Turtletown, TN, and is making their home in Hickory, NC.

Williamson Branch will be appearing at Lorraine’s Coffee House in Garner, NC, on Friday night, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. They will also be singing at Northside Gospel Chapel in Victoria, VA, on Sunday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m.

Visit them online for more upcoming shows. We wish the newlyweds well as venues begin to reopen and live music returns.