Congratulations Mason and Waverly!

Mason Via and Waverly Leonard at Moore’s Knob (12/23/23) – photo © Shane Sargent

A Christmas bluegrass proposal! And an extra romantic one at that.

On December 23, Mason Via, he of Old Crowe Medicine Show and a bluegrass record deal with Mountain Fever Records, proposed to Waverly Leonard, former member of UNC Bluegrass Band, and 2022 Mt. Airy Fiddlers’ bluegrass fiddle champ. She said yes.

Waverly tells us that Mason pulled off a pretty nice stunt…

“Mason proposed at the top of Moore’s Knob at Hanging Rock. He had two photographers hiding at the top of the mountain, a dozen red roses, and even had the champagne glasses that my parents used for their engagement. It was so special, and I can’t wait to tell our children and grandchildren about it.”

The couple even met bluegrass cute, standing in line at Mt Airy for the fiddle competition.

Waverly picks it up from there…

“Nate Leath said that we should be friends, and we quickly became more. Mason and I have loved being able to connect through bluegrass music together throughout the years, playing innumerable gigs together, and writing songs.

Y’all can listen to Mason’s song about me, Rose of Carolina!”

Both Mason and Waverly grew up in bluegrass. Mason’s dad is David Via, who has been a bluegrass singer and songwriter most of his life, taking his son to festivals and conventions all over Virginia and North Carolina. Young Mason picked up the bug for picking and singing, as well as songwriting, and it stuck.

Waverly likewise spent her youth at conventions, growing up in eastern North Carolina. She has been a member of multiple groups, including Big Fat Gap, The Ginger Snaps, The Ragged Edge, and her own band, the Carolina Songbirds.

They have talked loosely about a wedding next winter, and will be long distance for a while, as Mason lives in Nashville and Waverly is in her second year of medical school at the University of Florida. Congratulations and best of luck to them both!