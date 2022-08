Congratulations Mason and Rosemary!

Mason Brewer, mandolinist with Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers, was married to Rosemary Hall this past weekend.

Their wedding was held August 14 on the Brewer Family Farm in Kentucky.

Mason and Rosemary met online in 2020. Rosemary is a multi-instrumentalist and singer from Illinois, and the couple now reside on the Brewer Family Farm.

Many congratulations to Rosemary and Mason, and best of luck in the future!