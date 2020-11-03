Congratulations Madeleine and Cameron!

Skip to content
On Sunday afternoon in Oakboro, NC, Madeleine Baucom, guitarist and vocalist with
Sweet Potato Pie, married Cameron Carnes of Buford, SC. The band’s fiddler, Katie Springer, played Alison Krauss’ arrangement of I Will as the wedding party entered. All her band mates were in attendance for the nuptials.
This past year, the young couple met through mutual friends. Six months later, the soon-to-be groom proposed during a weekend getaway at the beach with their friends
Madeleine shared, “Cameron doesn’t play music. He’s a duck hunting, dirt track racing guy. Even though he doesn’t play, he still loves it and supports me in my music.”
“We will celebrate our one year anniversary on our honeymoon. We knew it might have seemed crazy to people for us to get married so soon, but when you know you know.”
They repeated their vows with their friends and family surrounding them. After honeymooning in Florida, the couple will reside in Lancaster, SC.
“We hope to eventually move back to North Carolina to be close to my family,” Madeleine explained.
Sonya Stead, SPP founding member, said, “The Pie girls had the great pleasure of seeing the beautiful Madeleine Baucom marry the love of her life, Cameron Carnes. We wish them all the happiness and love as they start their new adventure together. We love you and can’t wait for your safe return.”
As for the newlyweds’ future plans, the newest member of SPP, concluded, “We’re just taking things a day at the time and going wherever the Lord leads us.”
