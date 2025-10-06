Congratulations Leanna and Ryan!

Leanna and Ryan Gaerke on their wedding day (9/13/25)

Leanna Price, the fiddling half of popular bluegrass artists, The Price Sisters, and Ryan Gaerke were married on September 13, 2025 at Prairie Stone Farm near Columbus, OH. Both are Ohio natives so a wedding in their home state was important to them both.

The bride informs us that they didn’t plan specifically to be married on Bill Monroe’s birthday, but it was a nice plus. It is also the birthday of she and Lauren’s late grandfather Price, so it served as a tribute to him.

Ryan is also a musician, playing guitar, trumpet, and mandolin. He played flugelhorn in The Ohio State University marching band for five years while earning his degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering. These days he plays trumpet with The Hammer Jockeys in northwest Ohio.

Leanna shared that the two met bluegrass cute, for real.

“We first met at DelFest in 2023 while Lauren and were performing there. He was attending the festival for the first time. He caught our band set and came up to the merch table afterward, and it’s a running joke now that if he had waited just a little longer, he could have gotten his Price Sisters tee shirt for free!”

Many congratulations to Leanna and Ryan, and best wishes for the future.