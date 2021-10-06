Congratulations Katie and Austin from Drive Time!

Katie Springer, fiddler, and Austin Koerner, mandolinist, with central North Carolina-based bluegrass band, Drive Time, are literally making beautiful music together after marrying on Saturday, October 2.

“The day was just perfect! We wanted a simple ceremony, good food, and to be surrounded by our closest family and friends. That was exactly what we got. They all made us feel so loved. I can’t express just how much I love and appreciate all of them,” shared Springer.

The private ceremony was held at Fine Family Farm in Denton, NC. (The venue also has different family friendly events throughout the year, sell their beef and other products, and rent out the farmhouse on Airbnb.)

“The owners, Missy and Andy Fine, were so sweet and helpful throughout the whole process,” Springer stressed.

The young fiddler, who also plays with Sweet Potato Pie, praised her family as well.

“It definitely would not have been what it was without the help of my mama, daddy, sister, aunts, cousins, friend Maddie, and my new in-laws, Lori and Patrick Craven and Harry and Karen Koerner. They put everything together from baking cakes, cookies, and brownies, putting together flower arrangements, and cleaning up after all of the festivities.

“My aunts, Sandy Whitley and Cassie Denison, and Grandpa, Jerry Scott, played and sang as the wedding party made their way down the aisle. It was officiated by Reverend Jeremy Blake, the pastor of my home church, catered by Steve and Louise Lisenby, and DJ Dean Scott kept us dancing until time to leave. Hailey Holbrooks of Through Hailey’s Eyes photographed the event. Afterward, we made our way to Troy to see our friend, Zach Smith, and the rest of Town Mountain play their set for the Jimmy-June Concert Series.”

After honeymooning on the east coast, the Koerners will make their home in Troy, NC.

The bride concluded, “It was a day we’ll always cherish.”

Congratulations Katie and Austin!