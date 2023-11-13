Congratulations Kadence and Zion!

Kadence Williamson, bass player, vocalist, and middle daughter in Williamson Branch, was married to Zion Reynolds in Lebanon, TN on October 27. Her sisters, Caroline and Melody, served as Maid of Honor and Bridesmaid, respectively.

Melody tells us that the couple are friends from church, and have known each other the past two years. Zion is a budding musician, and has appeared a number of times with Williamson Branch. He composed an original song to ask Kadence to be his girlfriend.

Zion will pursue his career as a contractor and Kadence will remain with the band.

They are making their home near Nashville in a house that Zion is in the process of renovating.

Many congratulations and best of luck to Kadence and Zion Reynolds!