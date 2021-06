Congratulations Josiah and Cassady!

Josiah Tyree, banjo player with The Kody Norris Show, and Cassady Sibley, recently celebrated the one month anniversary of their marriage.

The couple wed on May 16 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Carthage, TN, Josiah’s hometown, where they now reside.

Though she works as a Patient Care Assistant at a nursing home, Cassady is a bluegrass girl as well, growing up around the music as the daughter of Mississippi mandolinist, singer, and bandleader, Alan Sibley. She fondly remembers playing and singing with her dad as a girl, and still likes to pick when she can.

Josiah and Cassady met at the SPBGMA convention in 2019, and Josiah said he knew she was the one before the year was out.

They would like to thank everyone who helped to make their wedding a special day, and for the many gifts and well-wishes they have received.

Congratulations and best of luck, Josiah and Cassady!