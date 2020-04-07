Congratulations Jesse and Sarah!

Jesse Smathers, mandolinist and vocalist with Lonesome River Band, and Sarah Farley were married on April 4 in a small private ceremony in Virginia.

Jesse tells us that their initial wedding plans were quashed by the state imposed requirements for social distancing, but he and Sarah decided not to let it get them down and ruin their day.

“We weren’t going to let it steal our joy and keep us from marriage. We decided to have a small ceremony at her Aunt’s house with our immediate family and some of our closest friends on April 4. Under 10 folks of course! Her family decorated the place and made it look beautiful. My dear friends Tony and Heather Mabe from Junior Sisk’s Band provided the music. It turned out more than perfect! I got to marry the love of my life, and Love prevailed.”

What a lovely story, and a perfect attitude to take when life throws you lemons.

Though not a professional musician, Sarah grew up in a musical family, and she and her dad often sing together at churches in southwest Virginia. They are also regular performers at the Floyd Country Store.

The couple will reside in Floyd, VA.

Many congratulations to Jesse and Sarah!