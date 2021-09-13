Congratulations Jereme and Kayla!

Jereme Brown, banjo player and vocalist with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and Kayla Shelton, were married at 3:00 p.m. on September 12 in Shepherdsville, KY.

Kayla tells us that it was a small service, a religious ceremony officiated by Brother Charles Kerberg. They started out with a quiet prayer, reflecting on both she and Jereme’s love for the Lord, followed by traditional vows. They then shared their first prayer as husband and wife.

The reception found more than 100 bluegrass lovers with a large jam session that began once the newlyweds shared their first dance. The jam consisted of good old time bluegrass played by family and friends.

Though not a musician herself, Kayla is a life long bluegrass lover who grew up listening to The Stanley Brothers. Sounds like she and Jereme are perfectly matched!

Due to this being a busy season for the band, the couple have postponed their honeymoon until early October, when they will start with a stop at the American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City, and then off to a beach front resort in Galveston, TX for a week.

They will make their home in east Tennessee.

Congratulations and many best wishes to Jereme and Kayla Brown!