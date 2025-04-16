Congratulations James and Lilly!

On April 11 in Hendersonville, NC, James McDowell and Lilly Person were married at Crab Creek Baptist Church. James is the banjo player with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, and Lilly is about to graduate from AB Tech with a degree in Ultrasound. James had previously been a member of Carolina Blue while they were active.

He shared some sweet details about the ceremony, and about the church where they were wed.

“It’s actually mine and Lilly’s home church that we were both raised in. We were both born and raised in Hendersonville, and I’m actually a third generation lifetime attendee of Crab Creek Baptist.

We probably had around 200 people including family and friends, my musical mentors, and past and present band mates. For music, during the ceremony, Lilly’s family sang. Her father, Jud Pierson sang a solo, and then a duet was performed by her brother Graham Pierson and his fiancé, Mabry Steele. Later at the reception special music was provided by Timmy Jones of Carolina Blue, Eric Marshall, formerly of Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, now with The Country Gentlemen Show, Ben Marshall, formerly of Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, and Brad Hiatt.

We are honeymooning in San Antonio Texas and having a wonderful time.”

James said that Lilly wore her mother’s wedding dress, and was absolutely beautiful.

He also mentioned that she loves music, but doesn’t play.

“She does not play any instruments, but has a beautiful voice and is an incredibly talented artist. We were so blessed by all the people who poured into making our day so special.”

Many blessings and congratulations to the happy couple!