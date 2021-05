This past weekend saw a bluegrass wedding in North Carolina.

Jacob Greer, guitarist and vocalist with Sideline, married Ally Hinson, formerly banjo player with The Hinson Girls, at Smethport Baptist Church in Jefferson on May 22.

The couple met bluegrass cute at the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh back in 2013. At that time The Hinson Girls were actively performing together. Ally is the third of her sisters to marry another bluegrass picker, so we know they take their music seriously.

Back when their engagement was announced last fall, Ally told us when she knew that he was the one.

“In 2015, we hosted a Christmas jam which Jake’s family attended. I requested Jake sing Two Dozen Roses and I was head-over-heels for him ever since then. We still talk about that song being the reason I fell in love with him!

A few weeks after that jam, Jake’s family drove four hours to surprise me at our show in Darlington, SC. I remember leaving that show and telling my family I was going to marry him one day!”

The newlyweds will make their home in Jefferson, NC.

Congratulations Jake and Ally!