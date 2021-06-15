Congratulations Grace and Aaron!

Skip to content
Grace Van’t Hof, banjo player with Chris Jones & The Night Drivers and Sinner Friends, was wed on Friday, June 11, to Aaron Jonah Lewis, fiddler with Lovestruck Balladeers and the Corn Potato String Band.
Theirs was a small private ceremony in Detroit, MI with close friends and family. Lefty Frizzell, their beloved canine companion, attended as well, adorned with a white bow tie.
Aaron said of the day, “They said it would never happen… but yesterday I married this beautiful, thoughtful, talented, funny, wonderfully caring human named Grace Ellen Van’t Hof.”
The newlyweds make their home in Detroit, though they may not spend much time there now that live shows are back for their many bands.
Congratulations and best wishes to Grace and Aaron!
