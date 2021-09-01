Congratulations Gavin and Monique!

Skip to content
Gavin Stinson, bass player for
Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n, and Monique Vachon, former fiddler with The Vachon Family Band, were married this past weekend in east Tennessee.
They were wed on August 26 at The Side Porch in Grey, TN and will live in Johnson City.
Both grew up playing bluegrass with their respective families. Gavin is the son of Perfect Tym’n bandleader Kenny Stinson and grew up in Kentucky, while Monique is a native of the Pacific Northwest where her father, Arthur Vachon, led a family band. She came to Johnson City to study bluegrass at ETSU and graduated there with a degree in radiography, and a minor in Bluegrass, Old-time, and Country Music studies.
Gavin tells us that they met at a bluegrass jam in Bowmantown, TN, where he knew she was ‘the one’ when he first laid eyes on her.
He also asked us to express the couple’s gratitude to everyone who helped with the wedding, and for being a part of their special day.
Congratulations to Monique and Gavin! May they make beautiful music together.
