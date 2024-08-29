Congratulations Charlie and Cassidy Lowman!

Josiah Tyree, Charlie Lowman, Cassidy Lowman, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, and Kody Norris (8/28/24)

Yesterday, August 28, at 3:00 p.m., Charlie Lowman, bass player with The Kody Norris Show , was married to Cassidy Hawkins at Bays Mountain State Park in Kingsport, TN.

Some of you may not have recognized them in the above photo absent the band’s flamboyant stage attire.

Charlie and Cassidy shared these words about their nuptials, along with their gratitude to everyone who made it out mid-week for the wedding, which will allow the newlyweds to enjoy a weekend away before the band hosts the Mountain City Fiddlers Convention the first weekend in September.

“To say it was the happiest day of our lives would be an understatement. Family and friends traveled from as far as down the road, to hundreds of miles away to be part of our day, and the overwhelming feelings of love and companionship were all consuming.

The day consisted of a first look and photo shoot, a beautiful amphitheater ceremony, a dinner and reception, and was capped off by a bluegrass jam!

We want to sincerely thank the countless numbers of people that have sent their congratulations, as well as the many people that have supported us, and continue to support us in our life together.”

Many congratulations to the Lowmans, and best wishes for a long and happy life together!