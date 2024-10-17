Congratulations Bronwyn & Jason!

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Jason Carter fiddle their vows on the Opry – photo © Jay Strausser

It was the highlight of the bluegrass society season in Nashville when Bronwyn Keith-Hynes married Jason Carter at the Grand Ole Opry House on Tuesday, October 15. The two fiddle phenoms exchanged their vows on the Opry stage in a ceremony officiated by Vaughan Johnson.

Bronwyn’s bridesmaids should all be familiar to our readers: Molly Tuttle, Brenna MacMillan, Shelby Means (Maid of Honor), and Cristina Vane. Standing with Jason were Aidan Keith-Hynes (Bronwyn’s brother), Michael Cleveland (Best Man), Jeff Carter (Jason’s brother), and Alan Bartram.

Jason, of course, is the long time fiddler with both The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin’ McCourys, as well as with his own Jason Carter Band, while Bronwyn currently fiddles with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, and her Bronwyn Keith-Hynes Band.

The two newlyweds, currently honeymooning in Hawaii, shared a few words about their big day, and how they were able to hold the ceremony on the Opry stage.

“We both are fortunate to get to play regularly on the Grand Ole Opry, and we were out there around the time that I proposed to Bronwyn. When we started talking about wedding venues, the Opry was the first place we thought of. The Grand Ole Opry is such a special place to us, and to any fan of bluegrass or country music.

We knew it was a long shot but figured it was worth asking. We were blown away when they said we could have our wedding there, because the Opry house is not a common wedding venue. And then to put the icing on the cake, they asked if we would be interested in performing on the Opry that night. So it was a total dream come true.

It really was an amazing day for us, being surrounded by so many friends and family. Some traveled as far as Ireland to come.

Since music is a huge part of our lives, it was very important to us who to get to play at the wedding. Michael Cleveland and Bryan Sutton performed during the ceremony, and Country Cousins (Timbo, Luke Munday, Nate Leath, and Brian Zonn) played the reception in Studio A at the Opry.

They were all incredible and just perfect! We are so fortunate to be a part of this amazing community! Our hearts are full.

Bronwyn’s bridesmaids’ dresses were designed and made by Constance McCardle, and flowers were provided by CarryAnn Misamore.

Photos © Jay Strausser