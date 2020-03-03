Congratulations Austin and Amanda!

Austin Tate, mandolinist with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, and Amanda Muncy, were married on February 15.

The two were wed at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins, VA during an afternoon ceremony.

Austin tells us that while Amanda isn’t a picker, she enjoys traveling with him to shows when she can. And… they have more good tidings.

“It was a beautiful day to celebrate with our family and friends and looking for to spending a long life together. We recently received news we are expecting a baby boy in August. We couldn’t be happier and more in love.”

Congratulations – two times – to Austin and Amanda!