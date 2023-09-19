Complicated Man from J.M. Clifford

J.M. Clifford hasn’t followed the typical path to bluegrass artist success. The rising singer and songwriter teaches music in his native Brooklyn, NY, at both the elementary school and college level. From a home base in New York City, his debut album, On A Saturday Night, was quite well received, with a second on the way.

On the strength of that record, Clifford has been chosen as an official showcase artist for next week’s World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC, and the first single from his next album, Complicated Man, is to be featured during the WOB Songwriters Showcase.

Complicated Man officially releases tomorrow, and we have an advance listen for Bluegrass Today readers this morning.

Like all of Clifford’s songs, this one has an insightful, autobiographical edge, which he says came from a bit of self reflection.

“This song is about acknowledging my own moral victories and failures. We all make decisions big and small every day that give us a sense of who we are. Sometimes we’re selfish and other times we’re generous and thoughtful. This one is an appeal to my better angels.”

Complicated Man was written with Ron Pope, who produced Clifford’s upcoming project. Studio supports came from Seth Taylor on guitar, mandolin, and banjo, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, Jeff Picker on bass, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar.

Have a listen…

Complicated Man will be available from Brooklyn Basement Records on September 20 from popular download and streaming services online.