Common Ground on the Hill Acoustic Roots Songwriting Contest open for entries

Attention songwriters! Entries are now being accepted for the 5th annual Songwriting Contest sponsored by Common Ground on the Hill and the Maryland Folklife Center.

Any new original song in the bluegrass, old-time, Americana or folk styles are eligible, as long as they are received by June 28, 2023. Common Ground on the Hill enlists accomplished songwriters to serve as judges, who rate each entry on a 25-point scale.

A top prize of $300 goes to the winning song, along with a free registration to any of the 2024 Common Ground on the Hill Tradition Week programs. Second and third place winners will receive $150 and $75.

To enter, simply send an audio file copy of your song, along with a lyric sheet and contact details for all the writers to CGOTH by email. The $25 fee per song can be paid on the contest web site.

A few important qualifications:

Audio file must be in the .mp3 or .mp4a format

All entries must be songs with lyrics

Audio recording of songs must be under five minutes in length

Audio must include only acoustic instruments, other than electric bass which is allowed

Contestants must own the rights to their song entry

Lyrics need not be in English, but English lyrics must be provided.

Full details for the 2023 Common Ground on the Hill Acoustic Roots Songwriting Contest can be found online.

Good luck!