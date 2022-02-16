Common Ground – new single from Shannon Slaughter

Alabama bluegrass singer and songwriter Shannon Slaughter has a new single this week, Common Ground, along with a music video to accompany it.

This time the song comes not from Slaughter’s pen, but from someone he has gotten to know through the music. Shannon shared how he came to hear this lovely song about how we all have more in common than we may think.

“This David Stewart and Linda Buell composition struck me the first time I heard it. I got to spend a little time with David in his hometown of Buffalo, Wyoming and he played this for me while we were riding up through the Bitterroot Mountains. It really typifies how I feel about life in general because we all deal with obstacles and challenges in some way, and we’re all looking for solutions and answers. It really helps to know that we’re not alone.”

The track was cut at Eastwood Studios in Cana, VA with Wes Easter engineering. Shannon says this has become like his home studio.

“Wes has been instrumental in my solo career as well as my previous career as a sideman. All told, I’ve recorded or been a part of 11 records that have come out of his studio.”

With Slaughter on guitar and lead vocal, support was provided by Trevor Watson on banjo, Ron Inscore on mandolin, Cliff Bailey on bass, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Gaven Largent on reso-guitar. Vocal harmonies were provided by Shawn and Grayson Lane.

The music video was shot in and around the studio where they recorded, supplemented by footage of people of every kind going about their lives, making the point of the song.

Common Ground will be available on Friday, February 18, from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct or Get It Played.