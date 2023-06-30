Common Ground from Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n

Kentucky grasser Kenny Stinson has been involved in bluegrass since he was in his teens. Those formative years found him playing and singing with his family’s group. After several years and ten recordings together, Kenny left the family behind and went to work with Gary Brewer, followed by a stint on bass with Jimmy Martin in 1998. That led to time with James Monroe, playing mandolin and assisting with the management of his business.

But by this time Stinson had a young family that needed him at home, so he left the road life behind. But after the kids were grown a bit, the bluegrass bug bit again, and Kenny formed his own band, Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n, in 2008. They continue to perform together, and he has gone back to the family band concept, with his wife Ronda singing with the group, their son, Gavin, on bass, along with Rusty Farrell on banjo and Andy Stinnett on guitar.

Perfect Tym’n has recently released their first single in seven years, Common Ground, written by David Stewart and Linda Buell about Stewart’s epic journey from Buffalo, WY to Nashville, TN on foot. David took this walking trip some years ago to publicize his desire to sing on the Grand Ole Opry, which in the end, he did.

Gavin is featured on the lead vocal, with harmonies from mom and dad, and Ron Stewart adding guest fiddle and Kyle Estep lead guitar.

There’s a lot to this story, told in ballad form by Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n. Have a listen…

Common Ground is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will be available soon to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

This will also be the title track for the next Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n project, expected later this summer.