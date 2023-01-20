Commencement – debut single from Chandler Beavers

West Virginia’s Chandler Beavers, currently mandolinist with Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run, has released a debut single from his upcoming album, an original instrumental titled Commencement.

Written in the basic fiddle tune style, Chandler takes it for a jammy turn after a few times through, before bringing it back down to earth to close.

Support comes from Jeremy Garrett on fiddle, Jake Eddy on guitar, and Josh Underwood on banjo. Beavers plays bass as well as mandolin.

Chandler says this one comes from his jamgrass side.

“This tune definitely lands more in the progressive style of bluegrass music, such as from artists like Yonder Mountain String Band, Larry Keel, and Sam Bush, who were heavy influences of mine growing up, and still are to this day.”

It’s a very strong track. Have a listen…

Commencement from Chandler Beavers is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.