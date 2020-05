Coming Home video from Carl Ray

Carl Ray is the most recent musical artist to discover the beauty of bluegrass, coming to love and appreciate it after many years singing R&B.

Though his debut bluegrass Gospel project has just been recently released, Carl has been singing at bluegrass and country show for years now in the south central region of the US. In fact, he thanks Byron Berline in the liners note to Coming Home for giving him his first stage spot at a bluegrass festival in Guthrie, OK more than 15 years ago.

Ray didn’t grow up in the bluegrass world, but his tenor voice is a perfect match for the sort of Gospel music included on the new record. Assisted by some of Nashville’s finest – Darrin Vincent, Seth Taylor, BJ Cherryholmes, Josh Swift, Jesse Baker, Tim Crouch, and Aaron McCune – he offers ten tracks consisting of Gospel favorites, and four of his own compositions.

A music video has been produced for the title track.

Another track features Carl singing a duet with Rhonda Vincent on The Old Rugged Cross.

You can learn more about Ray on his web site, where radio programmers can request an airplay copy of Coming Home. The single, and the album, are available wherever you stream or download music online.