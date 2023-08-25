Coming Home To You from Dalton Harper

Skyline Records has a new single today for Dalton Harper, surely among the smoothest and most expressive young singers in bluegrass right now. Harper is also a first rate songwriter, who composed this latest release, Coming Home To You, about the longing that surges into excitement when a traveler is finally headed back to the one they love.

Though he’s been playing and singing for years, many people first recognized his talent as a member of Cedar Hill. As a younger man Dalton performed with his family’s band, The Harper Family, until he hit a major roadblock in the form of a diagnosis of stage 2B Hodgkins Lymphoma at only 19 years of age. Following six months of chemo treatment, he seemed to have beaten the cancer, but it returned and he had to face the therapy again.

But now he is right as rain, and bluegrass radio loved the previous single from Skyline, Highway of Love, back in March.

Coming Home To You finds Dalton on guitar and lead vocals, with support from label mate Nick Dumas on mandolin, Calib Smith on banjo, Jim VanCleve on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar. Harmony vocals are provided by Zach Top and Cheyenne Dalton.

He says the song is relevant to all sorts of people who leave family behind to earn their living.

“Coming Home To You is a song that I feel depicts what it’s like for people who work away from their spouse or significant other. When you’re in that state it’s as if your senses are heightened to the things around you. That longing never goes away until you’re back where you belong.”

Have a listen in this lyric video…

For those who prefer a stripped down singer/songwriter version, Harper has created this solo performance video as well.

The single for Coming Home To You is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.