Coming Down The Line from Tennessee Bluegrass Band

Tennessee Bluegrass Band, from… you guessed it, the great State of Tennessee… has just released a first single for their second project with Billy Blue Records. It also serves as the first recorded glimpse at the band’s current personnel, including lead singer Geary Allen, who also wrote this latest song, Coming Down The Line.

Jerry Salley, Creative Director for Billy Blue, and a celebrated songwriter of many years standing, said that Allen, a native of Canterbury in England who moved to the States to join the group, excels as both a singer and a songwriter.

“The first time I heard the melody of Coming Down The Line, it stuck in my head – like a hit song should. Geary was kind enough to let me dig in and contribute some additional ideas for the lyrics of this new single. I personally believe he has a tremendous future with The Tennessee Bluegrass Band as one of the best upcoming artist/writers in our genre.”

Also new to the band is Anissa Burnett on bass, formerly part of The Burnett Sisters, whose lovely singing voice is also heard on Coming Down The Line.

Completing the group are founding members Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, Lincoln Hensley on banjo, and Tim Laughlin on mandolin, who also doubles on fiddle for the twined kickoff.

Coming Down The Line is a classic train song about a man waiting for his true love to arrive back home on the midnight train.

Have a a listen…

Coming Down The Line is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.