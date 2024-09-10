Comin’ Down Off The Mountain video from Kevin Slick

Bluegrass singer and songwriter Kevin Slick has a new single as well this summer, but not one of his own this time. It’s a song written by Jon Rounds called Comin’ Down Off The Mountain which Kevin says he’s been holding on to for quite some time.

“In the 1980s I was working in radio in the town of State College, PA (home to Penn State University), and one of the most popular bands in the area was an acoustic-based quartet known first as Menagerie, later known as Cartoon. They featured incredible harmonies and songwriting. I loved their music then and still do, and have incorporated several of their songs into my repertoire.

Comin’ Down Off The Mountain is one such song. I love the minor key meditation, especially as it shifts to major on the chorus. The lyrics are sparse and evocative, another feature that draws me in.

When I recorded this with Dave Richardson at his studio, he commented that the song seemed to be about more than just descending a mountain, and maybe it was a metaphor for life, and the changing seasons as we age. I love how that gave me a new way to see the song.

When Dave began working on a video he asked what kind of images I wanted, and I replied that he should follow his own inspiration and interpret the song as it appeared to him. He crafted a dreamlike montage that follows the idea of the mountain as life.”

Slick plays guitar and mandolin on the track, and sings the lead, accompanied by Dave Richardson on banjo and bass, and Keith Murdock on reso-guitar. Dave and Keith sing the harmony vocals.

Have a look and listen…

Comin’ Down Off The Mountain is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.