Come Unto Me from Lori King & Junction 63

Come Unto Me is the name of the new single from Lori King & Junction 63, traditional bluegrass stalwarts from the state of Iowa.

Written by Kevin T. Hale, the track features Lori singing lead on this song that expands on a lesson of the Gospel of Matthew (11:28-29). Support comes from producer Darin Aldridge, along with Brooke Aldridge and fiddler Samatha Snyder.

King says that she is excited to share this song with bluegrass lovers all over the world.

“This first ever gospel release single features the talented duo, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, who lent their beautiful harmonies and Darin’s exceptional guitar and mandolin skills to the track. The fiddle playing by Samantha Snyder also adds a special touch to the song. Come Unto Me is a powerful and emotional song that is sure to touch the hearts of listeners. We can’t wait for you to hear it!”

Have a listen…

Come Unto Me, and the full Straight From The Heart EP on which it is included, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.