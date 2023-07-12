Come to Jesus video from Danny Burns, with Sam Bush

Bonfire Music Group has a final single release for Danny Burns ahead of his latest album, Promised Land, which is due next month.

Danny is an Irish-born singer who has made the transition to the US with his family, where he is pursuing his recording and performing career with an edgy bluegrass sound. Previous projects have flirted with the grass, but this next embraces it fully, with a number of singles that have been well received on our charts.

This latest, Come To Jesus, revives a Mindy Smith hit from two decades back which took a simple churchy melody, and made into a rootsy rock track. Smith is also an artist who teased at the edges of bluegrass, and Danny’s cut finds him in duet with Sam Bush on a rockin’ grass number.

Further support comes from Scott Vestal on banjo, Billy Contreras on fiddle, Tony Wray on guitar, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Josh Methany on reso-guitar, and Ethan Burkhardt on bass.

The music video finds Sam and Danny in the studio, with stand-in Chris Ward on fiddle. The song has a hypnotic groove, well worth checking out.

Come To Jesus is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for Promised Land to hit August 25.