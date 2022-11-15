Come Some Winter Morning from Irene Kelley with The Kruger Brothers

Skip to content
Irene Kelley has a new single set for release this week, a lovely, homey ballad for everyone who appreciates the ongoing transition from fall to winter.
Titled
, it is another co-write Irene completed with Ronnie Bowman and Terry Herd, and the title track of her next full-length project expected in January. The studio performance is a collaboration with The Kruger Brothers: Jens Kruger on low tuned banjo, Uwe Kruger on guitar, Joel Lansberg on bass, and Jody Call on cajon. Come Some Winter Morning
Kelley explained how this song came to be…
“This song got started one morning while in Gatlinburg. The fire was going and the first verse and melody kinda rolled out. A few months later, Ronnie, Terry, and I finished it up while on a return trip in that same cabin and its generous inspiration – a writing retreat of sorts.
Terry remarked that it reminded him of something that The Kruger Brothers might record, and offered to reach out to them and ask if they would be interested in playing the track. Terry, Ronnie, and myself are all three HUGE Kruger Brothers fans. Jens responded right away and said, ‘yes for sure.’ So, this is the result of their fine playing.
My friend and long-time band member, Wayne Southards, adds a beautiful harmony part.”
Have a listen to this wonderfully wintry and beautifully sung track below.
Come Some Winter Morning, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the song at AirPlay Direct.
The digital track can be purchased directly from the artist on
bandcamp.
Irene Kelley with The Kruger Brothers
