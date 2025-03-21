Come On Sunshine from Williamson Branch

Bluegrass favorites Williamson Branch have a new single with Pinecastle Records, continuing their longtime habit of releasing powerful songs with a strong, positive message.

This latest, Come On Sunshine, is an optimistic look at a romance gone wrong, which youngest member of the Williamson clan, mandolinist Caroline, belts out with the authority of an experienced vocalist. The song was written by older sister, fiddler Melody Williamson Keyes, and Michell Canning, and sounds like another hit for this winning family combo.

The 16-year-old says that her sister’s song carries a useful lesson.

“When I sing Come On Sunshine, it reminds me to look for the beauty in the hard times; its joyful sound gives me a warm and hopeful feeling on my dreariest days.”

The rest of the family, or course, joins in. With Caroline singing lead and playing mandolin, Melody is on fiddle, Kadence Williams-Reynolds plays bass, dad, Kevin Williamson is on guitar and harmony vocal, mom, Debbie Williamson sings harmony, and the only non-Williamson, Mason Crone is on banjo.

It’s a really catchy song. Check it out…

Come On Sunshine is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.