Come on Buddy Don’t You Want to Go video from Hills of Belgium

We’ve written before about the interesting and innovative old time duo, Hills of Belgium, from, you guessed it… Belgium.

There is much that is incongruous in that previous sentence. Appalachian old time music from Belgium? Yes, indeed. They call it “mountain music from the flat country.” Also, can something be at once both innovative and old time? A good many new, young artists in the field again say yes!

Hills of Belgium consists of Jérémie Fraboni on banjo and vocals, along with Lorcan Fahy on fiddle. The two have drunk deeply from the traditional music of the southeastern United States, particularly the Appalachian region, and concentrate on the music recorded during the early 20th century. But they work to bring a new twist to these familiar songs with their view from a cultural remove.

Their debut album has just been released, called Come On Buddy Don’t You Want To Go, named for the old Uncle Dave Macon number which serves as the title track. A single for that song is also available, and a music video, which we are pleased to share with our readers today.

Uncle Dave fans will recognize the song right away, presented here initially with just banjo, fiddle, and voice, though they gradually bring in subtle drums and a small horn section. That doesn’t seem very old time, but it works quite well, and offers a thoroughly modernized version of this terrific old song.

In the video Jérémie and Lorcan feign complete indifference as they play through the song in a variety of urban locations. The addition of the other instruments makes for a nice counterpoint to the thoroughly traditional playing on banjo and fiddle.

Check it out…

Come On Buddy Don’t You Want To Go, both the album and the single, are available for digital purchase from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from the artists via bandcamp.