Colton Baker to Authentic Unlimited

Authentic Unlimited has just announced the arrival of their newest band member, Colton Baker.

Colton comes to the band by way of IIIrd Tyme Out. During his time with Russell, he played bass and sang harmony vocals with the group. As for his new role with Authentic Unlimited, Colton will be filling the spot of John Meador who is leaving to pursue different opportunities.

“:We are incredibly excited to welcome Colton Baker to AU,” bassist Jerry Cole said. “Colton’s unique style and musical expertise will bring a fresh energy to our performances and recordings. We have no doubt that our fans will love the new dimension he will bring to our music. Colton’s passion for music and dedication to his craft align perfectly with Authentic Unlimited’s mission to deliver memorable and authentic musical experiences to our audience.”

This passion for the music and dynamic style have helped Colton flow into the band seamlessly, and you can see just that in the videos that have been popping up on the AU social pages.

Here’s a clip of Colton singing a good ol’ IIIrd Tyme Out number, Whose Shoulder Will You Cry On, with AU at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

Colton shared, “I am truly honored and excited to come on board with the AU team! This group has achieved remarkable success over the past few years, and I am eager to contribute my talents to build even greater momentum for the group! I am forever grateful for the experiences and friendships I gained during my time with IIIrd Tyme Out. The lessons I learned and the friendships I formed with everyone in that band are invaluable, and I plan to keep those relationships strong moving forward.”

Keep an eye on the Authentic Unlimited tour schedule online to find a chance to see them near you.