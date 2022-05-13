Colorado Bound video from Stillhouse Junkies

The hands down favorites at the 2021 Wold of Bluegrass convention were Stillhouse Junkies, who won over every audience they appeared before with their energetic and animated stage performance, and quirky but appealing choice of material. With only three members, one mightn’t predict that this bunch would tear up bluegrass lovers like they did, but all you had to do is see them once, and you were sold.

In short order they were signed by Dark Shadow Recording, and the trio headed to Nashville to get started on their next project with label head Stephen Mougin producing and engineering. Now, their first effort together is available, a new song by guitarist/mandolinist Fred Kosak called Colorado Bound. He is supported, as always, by bandmates Alissa Wolf on fiddle and Cody Tinnin on bass.

Fred says that this song tells a true story of an eccentric relative, and his patience traversing half of the continent.

“Colorado Bound tells the story of my grandfather, Al Kosak, driving from Duluth, Minnesota out to the Pacific Ocean in the early 1950s. He took the family Ford station wagon and kept his speed at 35 miles per hour the whole way, since he’d calculated that would give him the best gas mileage. I don’t know how long it took him, but he eventually made it all the way to the California coast.”

The music video accompanying the single finds Stillhouse Junkies in the studio, demonstrating their unique sound which pulls from both old time and bluegrass music.

Colorado Bound is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

This track will also appear on the upcoming Stillhouse Junkies album with Dark Shadow, Small Towns, expected later this year.