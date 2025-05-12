Color Me Blue – Crandall Creek

It ought to be stated at the start that the title given Crandall Creek’s latest album, Color Me Blue, is something of a misnomer. Given the upbeat attitude that prevails throughout, it’s hardly the longing lament that the name otherwise implies. The band — which consists of founding member and guitarist Jerry Andrews, vocalist Carly Greer, multi-instrumentalist Dustin Terpenning on banjo and mandolin, bassist Sav Nelson, and fiddler Ray Bruckman — makes music that’s so overtly infectious, it’s hard not to be caught up in their rousing revelry on the first listen.

Then again, this is a band that made its mark early on. Their sophomore album, Headed South, was a solid success, yielding three singles that made their mark on the Bluegrass Today Grassicana chart. Drivin’ Me Insane spent 68 weeks on the chart. This Heart of Mine debuted at number one, while The Bean Song followed suit by logging 65 weeks on the chart. Other successes followed. In 2022, the single Molly Burns, debuted at number seven on the Bluegrass Today Top 20 Weekly Chart. That same year, the single Refrigerator Homemade Picture Show made its debut at number eleven on the Bluegrass Today Top 20 weekly song chart.

What’s more, the accomplishments didn’t stop there. Former band member Abby Latocha was nominated for the IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year Award.

Crandall Creek received recognition throughout 2024 as well, including a nomination for Greer as IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year. The group was also chosen as a 2024 IBMA Official Showcase Artist and subsequently performed at the World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, North Carolina in September 2024. Those accolades have continued and show no sign of stopping.

Which brings us to the new album, an outstanding set of songs that are all memorable in their own way. The sprightly-sounding Mountain Ways, with its lively confluence of banjo and fiddle, sets an upbeat tone that permeates the entire album. Likewise the assertive strains of Court’n Katie underscore the full measure of joy and jubilation. Don’t Come Knockin’ is a rousing and robust rebuke to an unfaithful lover, while the tender trappings of Falling In Love Forever, and the infectious and engaging Promise Me the Moon has all the markings of a signature standard. Practically every track that follows — The Penitentiary, Less Or More, Lazy Sunday, and the driving and dynamic title track in particular — maintain that celebratory sound with can only be described as an easy embrace.

So too, credit Greer’s vocals for ensuring the energy and the attitude remain intact.

The fact that each of these entries was written by the members of the band themselves further affirms Crandall Creek’s credence and creativity. It would be hard to find any outfit that comes across as more engaging or entertaining.