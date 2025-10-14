Colin & Kathleen Ray to Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced that husband-and-wife bluegrass duo Colin & Kathleen Ray have signed with the label.

Even as still-young adults, the Rays have a considerable amount of experience in bluegrass music. The two met as students in the Bluegrass, Old Time and Roots Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University, where they both excelled. Kathleen had spent her youth in a band with her siblings, The Burnett Sisters, who continue together since her exit, while Colin spent time as partner to Jeff Parker in Jeff Parker & Co, as well as with The Burnett Sisters.

Colin and Kathleen married in 2021, and devoted the next few years to their non-music careers in Colin’s hometown of Lincolnton, North Carolina. Both have been working as teachers at a charter school there.

But now they are back to music with a new band, and some new material they are eager to share.

Amanda Cook, President of Mountain Fever Records, says that the Rays are a perfect fit for the label’s plans.

“Colin and Kathleen bring an authenticity and passion to their music that perfectly reflects the heart of bluegrass. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Mountain Fever family and look forward to helping share their incredible sound with audiences everywhere.”

Look for new music from the Rays in the coming months.