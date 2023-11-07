Colebrook Road to Rockwood Booking

Brian Swenk, principal with Rockwood Booking, has announced the signing of Mountain Fever recoding artists Colebrook Road for exclusive representation.

The Pennsylvania group has been performing together since 2009, but have expanded their touring substantially in recent years since their 2019 album, On Time, their first with Mountain Fever. The title track from that project made it to #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart. They have since released a second with the label, Hindsight is 2020.

Colebrook Road consists of Jess Eisenbise on guitar and lead vocals, Wade Yankey on mandolin, Mark Rast on banjo, Joe McAnulty on fiddle, and Jeff Campbell on bass. Eisenbise and McAnulty are the band’s primary songwriters.

Jess Eisenbise speaks quite highly of Rockwood Booking and says that the band is happy to join their ranks.

“We’ve known Brian Swenk (owner and lead agent) for several years, and getting to work closely with him now is the opportunity we’ve been looking for to take our music to another level, and continue to grow the band and expand our audience.”

Rockwood represents a variety of bluegrass, old time, folk, Celtic, and Americana acts. Swenk is an artist as well, playing banjo with Big Daddy Love, and is highly regarded for his ability to understand the needs of both artists and venues alike.

Rockwood acts that should be familiar to bluegrass lovers include Kristy Cox & Grasstime, Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Hank, Pattie + The Current, and Aaron Burdett.

For more information about bringing Colebrook Road to your venue of festival, contact Bill Howard, who is handling their calendar for Rockwood.