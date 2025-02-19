Cold Night Here in Georgia from Brand New Box of Matches

Brand New Box of Matches, i.e., Elizabeth Sherman and Ryan Hardison from Knoxville, TN, have a new single to share, which, like most of the material they record, is an original song they have written. She plays bass and sings while he adds guitar and banjo.

Working together this past three years they have found favor with audiences all over the southeast, with three albums to their credit. Some of their past appearances include Bluegrass Planet Radio, WDVX Blue Plate Special, The Rosine Barn, Boones Creek Opry, West Georgia Opry, Cumberland Gap Folk Festival, Wears Valley Fall Festival, and The Mountain Opry.

Ryan also builds custom Hardison Banjos and does maintenance and repair from his shop in east Tennessee .

Now we have their latest release, Cold Night Here in Georgia, which applies a metaphor from the elements to describe a broken heart.

Or as the songwriters express it…

“When we wrote Cold Tonight Here In Georgia, we thought it would work to compare the end of a relationship to bad weather coming in. One may initially think the song is simply a song about hauntingly cold weather at a lone cabin in Georgia, but woven into the song is the also a story of heartbreak and rejection. The idea is that even on the hottest day in Georgia, someone could experience the bone chilling cold that comes with ending a relationship. In the end the song also paints a picture of acceptance and, hopefully, the stepping stones needed to move past the coldness and pain of it.”

Sherman sings lead and plays bass, with Hardison on guitar and banjo, and studio guests Steve Potts on mandolin, Evie Andrus on fiddle, and Travis Sinel on lead guitar.

Have a listen and see how this allegory strikes you.

Cold Tonight Here in Georgia is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.